F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in F5 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 stock opened at $324.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.47 and its 200-day moving average is $288.11. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.72 and a 12 month high of $337.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

