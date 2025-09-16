Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $2,354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

