Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

