Woodstock Corp Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

