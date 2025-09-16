Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $18,776,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,358.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

