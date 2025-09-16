HFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September $ZSEP

HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZSEP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Price Performance

NYSEARCA ZSEP opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $26.64.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

