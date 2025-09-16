Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,289 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated $TACT

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies makes up 1.4% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.06. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

