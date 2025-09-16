HFG Wealth Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

HFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of POCT opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $861.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.