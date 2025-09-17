iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Holdings Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.