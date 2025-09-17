American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

