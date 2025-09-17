Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Boosted by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $608.42. The firm has a market cap of $729.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

