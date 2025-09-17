Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 73,197 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.