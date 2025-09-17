Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $623.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

