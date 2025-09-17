Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,381,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

