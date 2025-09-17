Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

