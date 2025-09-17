Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

