Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

