Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of EMR opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

