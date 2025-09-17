Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.