Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Stock Holdings Lifted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

