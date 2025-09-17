Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

