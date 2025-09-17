Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $13.85 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after purchasing an additional 772,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

