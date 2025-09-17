Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $89,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

