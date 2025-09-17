O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

