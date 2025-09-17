Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $39.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

