Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

