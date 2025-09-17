Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

