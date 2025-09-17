David J Yvars Group Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

