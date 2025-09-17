Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $465.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

