International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

