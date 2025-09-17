Westbourne Investments Inc. Makes New $579,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $871.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

