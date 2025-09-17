Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – September 16th

Salesforce, Snowflake, and BigBear.ai are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or benefit from AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, or advanced data analytics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid innovation and growing adoption of AI across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Recommended Stories