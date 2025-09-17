Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $510.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,135.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

