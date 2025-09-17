Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $326.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average of $293.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

