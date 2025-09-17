Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $608.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.