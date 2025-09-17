Westbourne Investments Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.7% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $510.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

