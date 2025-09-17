Insider Selling: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 15 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,475.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,584.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,223.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,985.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

