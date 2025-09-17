Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $608.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $587.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.56. The company has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

