International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $256.99.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

