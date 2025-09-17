FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

