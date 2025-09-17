Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases 4,387 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $587.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $608.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

