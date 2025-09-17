Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

