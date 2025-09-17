Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

DIS stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

