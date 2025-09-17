American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

