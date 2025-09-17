Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $651.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $720.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.08. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

