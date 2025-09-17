Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 545 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,063,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,637,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UNH opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average of $367.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

