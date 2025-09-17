Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Boosted by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

