Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $430,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

