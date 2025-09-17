Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.