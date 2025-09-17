2,759 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

